US claims to Syria’s oil fields are absolutely illegitimate and have no basis in international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, according to Turkish television.

“They [the US] acknowledge and openly state that they are present there [in Syria] because of oil fields. No one has a right to Syrian resources. They came here, across thousands of kilometers, and said ‘We will evaluate the oil fields of this country’. This contradicts the norms of international law,” Cavusoglu said, his remarks cited by the A Haber tv channel.

The Turkish authorities have joined their Russian and Iranian counterparts in condemning the U.S. for occupying Syria’s oil fields.

While Turkey has cutoff diplomatic relations with Syria, they have still remained opposed to the U.S.’ presence inside the country

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Erdogan says Syrian Army is active in Turkey's operation area

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
AnonHuman Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Anon
Guest
Anon
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

While turning a blind eye for years while ISIS smuggled hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Syrian oil across the Turkish border without a single cross word spoken.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-09 16:23
Human
Guest
Human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

MERDolfgan is really the SHITsuktan of UNHUMAN HYPOCRITES!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-09 16:07