BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, at dawn on Monday, that missiles were fired from the Kuweires Airport in eastern Aleppo last night, accusing the Syrian government forces of targeting the civilian populated areas in Jarablus and Al-Bab.

“The MBNRA and ballistic missiles fired from the Kuweires Airport in Aleppo, which is under the control of the regime in Syria, targeted civilian settlements and fuel tankers’ parking spots in the northern districts of Jarablus and Al Bab. There are civilian casualties,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

“After the fires started in the Euphrates Shield region and targeting of civilians, a notification was made to the RF side to stop the shooting, and the determined targets were put under fire,” they continued, adding that “our troops in the region have been warned. Developments are followed.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense reportedly informed the Russian side about these attacks and asked them to intervene, RT Arabic said.

1- Suriye'de Rejim kontrolünde bulunan Halep’teki Kuveyris Havaalanı’dan ateşlenen ÇNRA ve balistik füzeler, kuzeydeki Cerablus ve El Bab ilçelerindeki sivil yerleşim yerleri ile akaryakıt tankerlerinin park noktalarını hedef almıştır. Sivil yaralılar bulunmaktadır. pic.twitter.com/KT8mzk1BCo — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 14, 2021

Last night, the local media in Aleppo reported that large fires broke out and a number of people were injured, as a result of the new targeting of primitive oil burners in the countryside of Aleppo Governorate.

The media reported that an unknown-source targeted the Al-Hamran area in the southwestern countryside of Jarablus.

Other media indicated that the bombing of the Al-Hamran area coincided with the fall of missiles on improvised incinerators for oil refining in the Tarheen area, east of the city of Al-Bab.

No one has claimed responsibility for these strikes.

