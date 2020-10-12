BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – Turkish security sources told RT Arabic that members of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are behind the demonstrations that took place in the vicinity of some Turkish observation points in the Syrian governorate of Idlib.

The Turkish security sources stated that the Syrian government forces “are trying to disturb the state of stability in Idlib under the ceasefire agreement concluded between Ankara and Moscow.”

They added, “Among the attempts to destabilize the region was the organization of demonstrations in the vicinity of the Turkish observation points located in the areas controlled by the Syrian government.”

In mid-September, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the dispersal of groups that attacked the observation posts in the de-escalation zone in Idlib Governorate.

They added that “groups wearing civilian clothes belonging to Damascus approached the Turkish observation points, and that a group of them attacked one of those points,” noting that after taking measures, the group dispersed and there were no injuries or damage to the observation points.

Russia, Turkey and Iran announced in May 2017 that they had reached an agreement on a “de-escalation zone” in Idlib, as part of the Astana meetings on Syria.

There were supposed to be 12 Turkish observation posts in the de-escalation zone in Idlib; however, Ankara is believed to have over 55 in northwest Syria.