BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Coast Guard reported that 3 people were injured in an attack by the Greek Navy on a Turkish civilian boat, Sputnik reported.
A Turkish Coast Guard statement obtained by Sputnik said, “three people were injured, one of them in serious condition, as a result of Greek Navy firing at a civilian boat.”
“There were two Turkish citizens and a Syrian citizen on the boat that was targeted by the Greek Navy,” the statement added.
Greece has not responded these allegations from Turkey.
Recently, Turkish-Greek relations have been significantly tense, after the Turkish Navy issued a navigational notification in which it said that its ship, “Uruj Reis”, will conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, and the notification will be effective from 10 to 23 August.
This step is likely to increase tension in the eastern Mediterranean between Turkey on the one hand and a number of countries in the region on the other hand, on top of which is Greece.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.