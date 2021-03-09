BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense accused Greece of “continuing to violate treaties by deploying warships to the islands of the Mediterranean,” noting that “the last of them was sending warships to the island of Meis (Kastellorizo)

Major Pinar Kara, the media and public relations officer at the ministry, said in a press briefing that “the Turkish armed forces continue to protect Turkish interests in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.”

“Greece continues to violate treaties by deploying warships on the islands, the last of which is to send warships to the island of Meis in the Mediterranean Sea (which is 2.1 km from the Turkish coast),” she said, as reported by the Anadolu Agency of Turkey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite all of Turkey’s positive and constructive efforts, Greece continues its provocative and unlawful actions,” Kara said.

“However, Turkey maintains its efforts in favor of resolving the issue through dialogue and negotiations based on international law and good neighborly relations via peaceful means,” she added.

Greece has yet to respond to these allegations from Turkey.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!