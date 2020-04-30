BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that the accusation of the Egyptian government, Ankara, of supporting extremist terrorists in Libya, “clearly reflects its efforts to cover up its plans there.”
“Egypt’s support for Haftar, which aims to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, is not surprising,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hamid Aksavi.
“The support of the government of Egypt to the warlord Hifter, who announced that he will not recognize the international legitimacy of the Libyan political agreement (Skhirat) ratified by the Security Council in Resolution No. 2259 on the one hand, and claiming commitment to the process of political solution in Libya on the one hand, is a strange contradiction.”
He continued: “If Egypt really wants to encourage a political solution in Libya and is concerned with the welfare of the Libyan people, it should immediately stop supporting Haftar’s coup attempts.”
The commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, announced the cancellation of the Skhirat peace agreement on Monday, vowing to unite Libya in the process.
Turkey, who supports the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), has carried out operations against the Libyan National Army, who is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
