BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşolu said that it is not possible to solve the crisis in Karabakh without Armenia’s withdrawal from the territories it controls.
The Turkish minister said during a joint press conference in Turkey with the Secretary-General of NATO, Jans Stoltenberg, on Monday, that Armenia is directly targeting civilians, and this is considered a war crime, calling on “everyone, in the forefront of NATO, to call on Armenia to withdraw from the territories.”
Cavusoglu called on Armenia to end its aggression and “war crimes”, while demanding an immediate end to its ‘occupation’ of the Karabakh region.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Azerbaijani army captured many regions from the Armenian forces, pointing out that this struggle will continue until the entire region is captured.
He said, “Armenia attacked the Azerbaijani lands again before solving the problem of the Nagorno Karabakh region, which it occupied through despicable massacres, but this time it faced an unexpected result.”
He pointed out that ” Azerbaijan has launched a major operation to defend its lands and liberate the Nagorno Karabakh region,” adding that “the Azerbaijani army which is making progress has liberated many regions and this struggle will continue until the liberation of the entire Karabakh region.”
Erdogan stressed that “his country stands with all its capabilities by friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan, and will continue to stand by.”
“Any place that poses a threat to Turkey is a field of operations for us,” he said.
He added: “Those who try to threaten our country by establishing terrorist outposts in Syria must see that they no longer have chances for success.”
