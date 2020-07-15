BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Tunisian media sources reported that Prime Minister Elias El-Fakhfakh officially submitted his resignation on Wednesday to Tunisian President Qais Said, after the latter asked him to resign.

According to Tunisian “Mosaique FM” radio, Prime Minister Elias El-Fakhfakh submitted his resignation to Tunisian President Qais Said, after the meeting held today at the Carthage Palace in the Tunisian capital.

The radio had reported earlier today that the Tunisian President had met with Tunisian Prime Minister Elias Fakhfakh, Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi, as well as the Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union, Noureddine Taboubi.

The radio quoted sources that it considered “trustworthy” that Tunisian President Qais Said formally requested the Prime Minister, Elias El-Fakhfakh, to present his resignation in front of those present.

According to the website, the request to resign comes after the events and developments in the file “suspicion of conflict of interest for traps around deals related to companies he owns or owns shares in its capital.”

A number of Tunisian representatives and parliamentary blocs submitted today a list signed of 105 Tunisian representatives to the office of the People’s Assembly, which they demanded to withdraw confidence from the traps.

The signed list represented the blocks of “Ennahda Movement”, “Heart of Tunisia”, “Al-Karama Coalition” and a number of independent representatives.

In turn, Imad al-Khumairi, a leader in the “Islamic Renaissance” party , confirmed today, the party’s “Shura Council”, the option of withdrawing confidence from the prime minister, and instructing the party’s leader, Rashid al-Ghannushi, to follow up on the implementation of this option.

