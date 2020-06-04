BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – On Wednesday evening, the Tunisian parliament rejected the Free Constitutional Party’s (Liberal 16 seats out of 217) resolution that rejects foreign interference in Libya.

After the plenary session devoted to discussing the list presented by the Free Constitutional Party bloc and aimed at “the parliament’s rejection of foreign interference in Libya,” the vice deputy of Parliament Speaker Tareq al-Fityi declared that “the list did not win the approval of parliament.”

Ninety-four deputies approved the draft regulation, and 68 voted against it. Seven deputies abstained from voting.

Passing the bylaw requires that it obtain an absolute majority of votes, that is, 109 votes, according to Article 141 of the Parliament’s bylaw.

The regulations presented by the Free Constitutional Party relate to the announcement of Parliament’s rejection of external interference in the brotherly country and its opposition to forming a logistical base within the Tunisian soil in order to facilitate the implementation of this intervention under the cover of economic, social and financial agreements and treaties.

The regulation stressed the non-alignment of the axes, whatever they may be, and refused foreign interference in the Libyan matter in order to undermine its unity and sovereignty.

This, and the session witnessed anger and accusations between the deputies, after starting to discuss the intervention of Parliament Speaker Rashid Ghannouchi in the country’s foreign policy, and the alignment with the government of Fayez al-Sarraj.

Ghannouchi was widely condemned last May, after Fayez congratulated al-Sarraj on reclaiming the al-Watiyah military base from the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter.

The political parties and bodies in Tunisia stressed the need to distance the country itself from the policy of axes and alignment in the Libyan conflict.

