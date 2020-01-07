BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Tunisian presidential spokesperson Rachida Nayfer confirmed on Tuesday that her country “categorically” refuses the use of its territory in the Libyan Conflict.

In a statement with the Tunisian radio station, Nayfer said that “Tunisia categorically rejects any foreign interference in Libya, including the Turkish intervention, which is Tunisia’s position from the first, and has not and will not change.”

Responding to a question about allowing Turkey to use Tunisian lands to intervene militarily in Libya, Nayfer emphasized that “Tunisia cannot allow this and that the answer of Tunisian President Qais Saeed was explicit to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his recent visit to Tunisia.”

She added that “the sovereignty of any inch of Tunisian soil is not subject to bargaining,” noting that consultations are still ongoing regarding the possibility of Tunisia’s participation in the Berlin Conference on Libya, and the denial of any refusal to participate in Tunisia in this conference.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoوlu said that Turkey would send military experts and technical teams to support the internationally recognized government in Libya. “The government, led by the president, will decide how and when this will happen,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.

