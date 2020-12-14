BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Turkish media revealed on Sunday that the Tunisian Ministry of Defense had signed a contract worth $80 million with the Turkish manufacturer of drones to purchase three Phoenix unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

The Turkish newspaper, Haber Turk, reported that the agreement includes the delivery of three Turkish-made ANKA-S drones, three ground control stations, and the training of 52 members of the Tunisian Air Force.

The newspaper reported that the two parties reached an agreement on all issues at the end of last week, after two years of talks on the Turkish drone.

This move by the Tunisian government makes them the second country in North Africa to possess Turkish drones and one of the first in the Arab League to do so.

Turkish drones have become highly sought after by a number of countries, following their success in Syria, Libya and Karabakh. The drones, which first used against an enemy force in Syria, showed the development and effectiveness of the Bayraktar TB2.

While Tunisia is not acquiring the Bayraktar TB2, they will have the Turkish-made Phoenix, which should give their Air Force a much needed boost.

Please note: the article originally said Tunisia was the first African nation to acquire Turkish drones. The article has since been fixed to convey the correct information.