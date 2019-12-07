BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – U.S. congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D) of Hawaii will attempt to force a vote in the House of Representatives next week to require President Donald Trump to withdraw the remaining American troops from Syria.
“President Trump’s deployment of U.S. troops to secure Syrian oil fields that do not belong to us, with talks of welcoming in private oil corporations to take the oil, is unconstitutional and a violation of international law,” the congresswoman said in a statement last week.
If she is successful, the resolution will require the U.S. Armed Forces to withdraw from Syria unless they are engaged in anti-terror operations.
However, the presidential hopeful is facing heavy opposition from those within her own party, as the House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D) of Maryland told Al-Monitor on Wednesday that he intends to vote ‘no’ against the resolution.
“I intend to vote no,” Hoyer told Al-Monitor, adding that “we haven’t whipped this, but I think our members think an immediate withdrawal would not be appropriate.”
Gabbard, who has attempted to pass a similar resolution in the past, has been one of the most outspoken anti-war politicians in Washington; this stance has brought on unfounded allegations of Russian collusion from members of the Democratic Party.
