BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – Reuters reported on Monday that Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to US President Donald Trump, will head a delegation to Saudi Arabia and Qatar for talks.
The agency quoted a senior US administration official as saying that “Kushner will meet within the next few days, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Neom, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha.”
“Kushner will be accompanied on the visit by US envoy to the Middle East Avi Berkowitz, Brian Hook, and head of the American International Development Finance Corporation, Adam Buehler,” the official added.
Kushner’s visit comes a week after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured the Middle East and met with many regional leaders, including MBS and the Qatari leader.
