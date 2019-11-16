The decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from Syria was right, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told KPRC radio station on Friday.
“We provided the air power. That was a significant element of the success that was had. America should be proud of what we achieved there,” Pompeo said.
He added that despite the withdrawal, if circumstances required it, America would be safe without those troops in Northern Syria.
“We’ve got big forces in Iraq. We still have significant forces in Syria. I am confident that President Trump’s admonition to us remains,” Pompeo stated.
Source: TASS
