BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – Alaaeddine Borujerdi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said that if U.S. President Donald Trump committed any folly against Iran, he would receive a tougher response than he “received at ‘Ayn Al-Assad Base.”
Borujerdi stated that “the time to strike and run away is over,” noting that “if the United States makes any mistake, there are many targets inside and outside the region within the range of Iranian missiles.”
Borujerdi said that U.S. President Donald Trump claims that he possesses the largest power in the world, but he has proven that he possesses the weakest administration in the world to combat the coronavirus.
The Iranian official said Trump seeks to distract world public opinion, pointing out that the U.S. President is concerned about the upcoming presidential election.
“Trump is committing any folly to divert attention from the crisis he is experiencing due to the coronavirus,” the Iranian official said.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards targeted on January 8th the U.S. forces at the Hayyan and ‘Ayn Al-Assad bases in Iraq.
They would fire as many as 18 missiles towards the U.S. forces in response to the assassinations of the Quds Force Commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.
