BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran is behind the bombing of the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier this week.

Trump posted on Twitter, Wednesday: “Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq…”

The president added, “…Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

Last Sunday, the Iraqi army announced that there had been a missile attack on the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where at least three Katyusha rockets targeted the US embassy there.

Sirens sounded from the embassy compound inside the area, which includes government buildings and foreign missions.

A security official whose office is located inside the Green Zone said that an anti-missile system, built to defend the US embassy, ​​was able to divert one of those missiles.

The heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions, has witnessed, in recent months, a series of Katyusha missile attacks, without human losses. The security services did not reveal the perpetrators of these missile attacks.