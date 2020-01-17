BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted a warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah ‘Ali Khamenei on Friday, telling him to be “careful with his words” after the latter called the Americans ‘clowns’ during his Friday sermon.

“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!”

Iran’s Supreme Leader said that the United Kingdom, France and Germany ‘cannot be trusted,’ following Tuesday’s announcement by the three co-signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact that they were triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism. The remarks came as Khamenei addressed thousands of worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

Khamenei called the Americans ‘clowns’ and said the three European countries, known as the E3, were ‘pawns’ at the service of the Unites States, but too small to bring the Iranian nation to its knees.

He also praised Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstike on January 3.

“The few hundred who insulted the picture of our grateful honourable martyr [General Soleimani], Iranian people? Or this massive million crowds who show themselves in the streets?” he said, commenting the reported news of protesters tearing down posters of the General earlier in the week.

