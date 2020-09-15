BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, that any Iranian attack against the U.S. people will face a response 1,000 times stronger.
Trump said in tweets on Twitter, “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering…”
The American president issued a strong warning to Iran, saying, “any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”
The American newspaper Politico quoted an unnamed government official and another official who had access to the information as saying that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. envoy to South Africa, Lana Marks.
In the same regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to these allegations through its spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, confirming “its categorical denial of the accusations contained in this malicious report.”
Iran called on “American officials to stop repeating outdated methods to create an atmosphere hostile to Iran in the international arena.”
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ali Khamenei, said earlier, that his country will not forget the killing of the Revolutionary Guard Commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq at the hands of the United States. He pointed out that “Iran will deal (a similar strike) to the Americans.”
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.