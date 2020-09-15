BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, that any Iranian attack against the U.S. people will face a response 1,000 times stronger.

Trump said in tweets on Twitter, “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering…”

The American president issued a strong warning to Iran, saying, “any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

The American newspaper Politico quoted an unnamed government official and another official who had access to the information as saying that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. envoy to South Africa, Lana Marks.

In the same regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to these allegations through its spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh, confirming “its categorical denial of the accusations contained in this malicious report.”

Iran called on “American officials to stop repeating outdated methods to create an atmosphere hostile to Iran in the international arena.”

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Ali Khamenei, said earlier, that his country will not forget the killing of the Revolutionary Guard Commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq at the hands of the United States. He pointed out that “Iran will deal (a similar strike) to the Americans.”