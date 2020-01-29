BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) -US President Donald #Trump is unveiling his ‘Deal of the Century’, a long-awaited #peaceplan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians have already said they are not accepting whatever Trump is going to offer.

Trump is presenting his plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a ceremony in the White House in Washington, DC. The Israeli leader said his proposal is “the opportunity of a century.”

Trump believes that while the Palestinians will reject it initially, “in the end they will” because “in fact it’s good for them.”

Credit: RT

