US President Donald Trump will finally unveil his ‘great’ plan for peace in the Middle East before Israeli leaders visit Washington next week. While the Palestinians may not like it, it will be good for them, Trump said.

Trump has long teased the existence of a plan that would resolve the long-running dispute between Israel and the Palestinians, reportedly developed by his son-in-law Jared Kushner. Its release, however, has been repeatedly delayed.

On the way to an event in Florida on Thursday, Trump told reporters on board Air Force One that he intends to make the plan public ahead of next week’s visit to Washington by Israel’s caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival Benny Gantz.

“It’s a great plan,” said Trump, “It’s a plan that really would work.”

The US president noted that Palestinians might react negatively to it at first, but added that the proposal would be to their benefit.

Source: RT

Advertisements