BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will participate in the negotiations on the disputed Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Sputnik reported, citing presidential reporters.

The reporters said: “Trump announced that he will participate in the mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but he did not mention whether or not he had spoken to the leaders of the two countries.”

The U.S. President also said there was “very good progress” in the Nagorno Karabakh negotiations, noting that there are very good relations with Armenia and that there are very good people.

It is noteworthy that the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in Washington, and they will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Azerbaijan and Armenia announced that they had reached an agreement on a humanitarian truce on October 18, but the two sides exchanged accusations of violating it.

This truce is the second of its kind that has been announced since the outbreak of the military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after the two sides reached a similar agreement in Moscow on the 10th of the same month during a tripartite meeting at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Russia.

Source: Sputnik