BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will participate in the negotiations on the disputed Karabakh region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Sputnik reported, citing presidential reporters.
The reporters said: “Trump announced that he will participate in the mediation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but he did not mention whether or not he had spoken to the leaders of the two countries.”
The U.S. President also said there was “very good progress” in the Nagorno Karabakh negotiations, noting that there are very good relations with Armenia and that there are very good people.
It is noteworthy that the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in Washington, and they will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Azerbaijan and Armenia announced that they had reached an agreement on a humanitarian truce on October 18, but the two sides exchanged accusations of violating it.
This truce is the second of its kind that has been announced since the outbreak of the military escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after the two sides reached a similar agreement in Moscow on the 10th of the same month during a tripartite meeting at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Russia.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.