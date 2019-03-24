BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump will be signing an order in the coming days to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights region, Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz told Reuters on Sunday.

According to Katz, Trump will be signing this order on Monday, March 25th, but he did not go into specifics.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump said via Twitter that it was time for the United States to “fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability.”

Prior to Trump’s tweet, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made a trip to Israel, where he would later visit the occupied Golan Heights with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Responding to the US move, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit announced that the league fully supported Syrian sovereignty over the territory.

Israel seized the Golan Heights region from Syria during the Six-Day War of 1967; since then, they have maintained control over the area, despite repeated calls by the international community to withdraw.

Following the Six-Day War, the United Nations passed Resolution 242, which called on Israel to return the land to Syria; this was later followed by Resolution 497, which recognizes Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

 

19
Stern Daler
Whom can Trump order but the US? UNSC resolutions clearly state the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war.

Sweet Robert
Sweet Robert
@Stern Only a gangster would attempt to violate laws. No surprise as 25 percent of his real estate transactions were money laundering for the Russian Jewish Mafia.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
ROFL: The whole Arab-League violates UN-Charter, Hague Convention and Geneva Convention since 1948 when it comes to Israel. The best place to launder money is probably Qatar.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
The Russian-Jewish mafia left Russia for a while, they mostly relocated in NYC, Miami and some to Israel. BTW, the most powerful crime family in Israel is an Arab one, the Jarushis'

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Whatabout Arab mafias? Some crime families are well known! The al-Thanis', al-Khalifas', al-Assads', al-Saouds', al-Hashemis', al-Sabahs', al-Husseinis' (Arafat), el-Alaouis', bin-Zayeds'

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Ooops, all the monarchies (incl. the disguised ones)??? Yes baby!

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Stern : so this means that Thrace/Constantinople/Hatay/N-Cyprus don't belong to Turkey and that Gaza/West-Bank don't belong to Arabs and Malvinas don't belong to UK.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
UNSC resolution 1701 also orders Hezbollah to disarm and the only country acting to enforce this is Israel 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
The point is UNSC Res.497 has been voted only to avoid a 3rd oil crisis. UNSC resolutions only have value if there is a political will from one of the "Big 5" to enforce 'em.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
And any can veto so, these are only babbles to justify actions from the Big-5. In fact, the realty is just like nature : survival of the fittest…

Pink
Pink
When Bashar al-Assad dies, Israel will lose Golan. Especially because he will be killed by the Israelites.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
ROFL. In fact, Israelis have zero interest in seeing Bashar killed. In fact, the only left wanting Bashar to go is Erdogoon. Israelis have bought the spraying containers US military finally…

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
…discarded for Afgha. You load such containers in a C-130, then you spray nuclear wastes to create interdiction ones. Anyone crossing, even in a HazMat, gets lethal irradiation in minutes.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Moreover, you need to 1st gain air superiority… Won't happen with Israel, especially in the areas they control…

Pink
Pink
No more time for Bashar al-Assad. They'll kill him soon. Erdogan will exploit and accuse Israelis.Then the Trump army will have to face Erdogan's army.Defeat the US and Israelis will ISISHELL remain without Palestine and Golan.

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
So you've just confessed Erdgoon's false-flag plan 😉

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
**** "Then the Trump army will have to face Erdogan's army.Defeat the US and Israelis"
>>>>> 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
comment image

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
OK, I won't talk about the subject since it's highly classified here, but remember when Bibi said next time Hezbollah starts a war on Israel, Lebanon will return to the stone age?

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
He wasn't joking! And so would Turkey. Sorry, same stuff when Rafal's stealth still was classified : I didn't discussed the subject, nevertheless, it's obvious Israelis have "it" too 😉

