BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump will be signing an order in the coming days to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights region, Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz told Reuters on Sunday.

According to Katz, Trump will be signing this order on Monday, March 25th, but he did not go into specifics.

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump said via Twitter that it was time for the United States to “fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability.”

Prior to Trump’s tweet, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made a trip to Israel, where he would later visit the occupied Golan Heights with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Responding to the US move, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit announced that the league fully supported Syrian sovereignty over the territory.

Israel seized the Golan Heights region from Syria during the Six-Day War of 1967; since then, they have maintained control over the area, despite repeated calls by the international community to withdraw.

Following the Six-Day War, the United Nations passed Resolution 242, which called on Israel to return the land to Syria; this was later followed by Resolution 497, which recognizes Syria’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

