BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said in his new book that President Donald Trump expressed his willingness and support for a surprise Israeli attack on Iran, and his support for this process during a 2017 meeting.
In the book he titled, “The Room Where It Happened”, Bolton reveals several incidents from the Trump administration’s cabinet meetings.
“On the issue of Iran, Trump warned and recommended to withdraw quickly from the nuclear agreement. I made clear to him that the use of force in the Iranian nuclear file is the last possibility left for the United States,” Bolton claimed.
Bolton made clear he did not address the use of force by Israel, but he indicated that President Trump touched on this possibility at a meeting, during which he said he would support Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister) if he decided to take such a step.
Bolton quoted President Trump as saying that Israel could not launch a military operation against Iran alone because of insufficient resources and capabilities, especially in a scenario in which Arab countries are supporting Iran.
The former U.S. National Security Adviser also revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried in August 2019 to demand that he (Trump) not meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the Group of Seven summit held in France, but that his efforts were unsuccessful.
Bolton mentioned in his book that the one who prevented making the call between Netanyahu and Trump was his chief adviser and son in-law, Jared Kushner.
The announcement of the publication of Bolton’s book sparked an uproar in Washington, where President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attacked him, and Trump wrote a series of tweets: “John Bolton’s mad book is made up of lies and false stories. He said good things about me until the day I dismissed him.”
