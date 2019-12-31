BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump has spoken out for the first time since the American forces bombed five Kata’eb Hezbollah bases inside Iraq and Syria.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Trump’s tweet came at the same time hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad to demonstrate against the American attack that killed over 30 people.

Iraq has taken a united stance on the U.S. strikes, slamming Washington for violating their sovereignty and killing Iraqi nationals.

