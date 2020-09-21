US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to severely sanction nations, companies and individuals for selling or supplying Iran with weapons, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said on Monday.
“The President signed just moments ago in the Oval Office an executive order this morning, which will resolve in severe economic sanctions for those nations, corporations and individuals who contribute to the supply, the sale or the transfer of conventional arms to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” O’Brien said.
The executive order also seeks to prevent Iran from exporting conventional arms to rogue regimes and bans the export of weapons by arms-producing nations to Iran, O’Brien added.
“Transfers to and from Iran of arms or related materiel or military equipment represent a continuing threat to regional and international security” the order said. “Iran benefits from engaging in the conventional arms trade by strengthening its relationships with other outlier regimes, lessening its international isolation, and deriving revenue that it uses to support terror groups and fund malign activities.”
The executive order blocks all property and interests related to Iran’s weapon trades. The document also prohibits relevant transactions between US citizens and companies and Iranian authorities.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.