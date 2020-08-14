BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump sent a letter to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in March regarding the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in the Damascus countryside of Syria in 2012.

This came in a statement issued by Pompeo on Friday, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of Tice’s disappearance in Damascus.

Tice was 31 years old at the time, and no information was received about his fate, except for a video clip published several weeks later.

Pompeo said in his statement: “The United States government has repeatedly tried to communicate with Syrian officials with the aim of uncovering the fate of Austin, and President Trump sent a written letter to Bashar al-Assad in March proposing to establish a direct dialogue.”

Syria has not commented on the fate of Tice, despite the belief that he may in the custody of the government.

Source: US State Department, RT