BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that President Donald Trump sent a letter to his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in March regarding the fate of American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared in the Damascus countryside of Syria in 2012.
This came in a statement issued by Pompeo on Friday, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of Tice’s disappearance in Damascus.
Tice was 31 years old at the time, and no information was received about his fate, except for a video clip published several weeks later.
Pompeo said in his statement: “The United States government has repeatedly tried to communicate with Syrian officials with the aim of uncovering the fate of Austin, and President Trump sent a written letter to Bashar al-Assad in March proposing to establish a direct dialogue.”
Syria has not commented on the fate of Tice, despite the belief that he may in the custody of the government.
Source: US State Department, RT
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.