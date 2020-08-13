Apart from the UAE, Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab countries that have reached a peace agreement with the Jewish state, although it maintains official as well as reportedly unofficial ties with other regional powers.

US President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to establish full diplomatic ties in exchange for Tel Aviv halting its plans to annex parts of the West Bank – a move long promised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The latter promised to make an official statement on the peace deal in the coming hours.

Joint Statement of the United States, the State of Israel, and the United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/oVyjLxf0jd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Trump published the full text of the joint statement of Israel and the UAE on the deal on his Twitter account.

By reaching the agreement with Israel, the UAE has become the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, in addition to Egypt and Jordan, but is the first among the Gulf States to do so.

Israeli Ambassador to Washington Ron Dermer praised the role of President Donald Trump in achieving the major diplomatic breakthrough for Tel Aviv.

Source: Sputnik