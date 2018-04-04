BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated during a press conference on Tuesday that he is still interested in withdrawing the U.S. forces from Syria.

“I want to get out, I want to bring our troops back home,” Trump claimed during the press conference.

Trump also remarked that if Saudi Arabia wants the U.S. troops to remain in Syria, they will have to pay to keep there.

The U.S. President’s comments come just days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman stated that he wants U.S. troops to remain in Syria for at least the mid-term, if not for the long-term.