BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated during a press conference on Tuesday that he is still interested in withdrawing the U.S. forces from Syria.
“I want to get out, I want to bring our troops back home,” Trump claimed during the press conference.
Trump also remarked that if Saudi Arabia wants the U.S. troops to remain in Syria, they will have to pay to keep there.
The U.S. President’s comments come just days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman stated that he wants U.S. troops to remain in Syria for at least the mid-term, if not for the long-term.
165 19
- 184Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.