BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated during a press conference on Tuesday that he is still interested in withdrawing the U.S. forces from Syria.

“I want to get out, I want to bring our troops back home,” Trump claimed during the press conference.

Trump also remarked that if Saudi Arabia wants the U.S. troops to remain in Syria, they will have to pay to keep there.

The U.S. President’s comments come just days after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman stated that he wants U.S. troops to remain in Syria for at least the mid-term, if not for the long-term.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

5 Comments on "Trump says Saudi Arabia may have to pay to keep US troops in Syria"

James
Guest
James
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What a load of s**t Trump is talking again. Giving this excuse while remaining, and at the same time moving in more forces and reinforcing bases, and now France has moved in troops as well. What he says couldn't be any further from the truth.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
Translate
04/04/2018 09:58
TheObserver
Guest
Regular
Upvoted
TheObserver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Agreed. Smoke and mirrors….

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
04/04/2018 10:08
TheObserver
Guest
Regular
Upvoted
TheObserver
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Ehhh?
Saudi Arabia is an autocratic, fanatical wahhabi state that is responsible for a large part of the problems Syria faces. The despotic leaders of the former have financed and armed various rebel groups in Syria that have included head-chopping, liver eating jihadis. The Americans are an uninvited occupying force hindering the Syrian Government from clearing out ISIS and other jihadis from east of the Euphrates in the former's own country.
So Trump's statement basically says if you want us to do the Saudi's dirty work, then the latter better pay us. Transactional and totally immoral…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
04/04/2018 09:24
Amos Yee
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Amos Yee
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

PMS* wands it!? A 30+ boy wants it?

(* pre menstrual syndrome)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
04/04/2018 09:40
USR
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
USR
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Guys, didn't I tell you a few days ago after Trump speech at Ohio, USA is going to leave Syria "very soon" that what is going actually to happen is Zionists will pull his ears like a 5 year old and he will start to "sing" another song. Well, it's already happening. I just didn't expect Trump to change his "song" so fast as a looser, pardon, a American puppet…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
04/04/2018 14:40