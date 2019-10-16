US President Donald Trump has said it would be “fine” with him if Syria got help from Russia in Damascus’ standoff with Turkey, and appeared to further distance himself from the US’s Syrian Kurdish allies, saying they are “not angels.”
Speaking to journalists at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that he would prefer slapping Ankara with sanctions to fighting in the region.
“If Syria wants to fight to take back their land, that’s up to them and Turkey,” he said. “there’s a lot of sand that they can play with.”
The US, Trump noted, remains prepared to help negotiate the situation in Syria. According to the president, Syria’s Kurds “are very well protected. By the way, they are not angels,” he said.
Trump also confirmed that US troops in northern Syria were “largely out” of the area where Turkish forces and Kurdish fighters were engaged in combat.
Trump signed an executive order green lighting sanctions against Turkish officials and entities on Monday over Turkey’s operation in northern Syria. Earlier Wednesday, Chair of the House Republican Committee Liz Cheney said lawmakers were preparing to introduce a bill with bipartisan support which would place sanctions on Turkey.
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.