BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, that if he wins the elections, Washington will quickly enter into agreements with Iran and North Korea.
“If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly, we’ll make deals with North Korea very quickly,” Trump said during a press conference in the U.S. state of New Jersey.
He added: “If I hadn’t won the 2016 elections, our country would be at war with North Korea now.”
Relations between Iran and America have been strained since Donald Trump took office and withdrew from the nuclear deal last year, saying it was too weak because it did not address issues other than the nuclear program, such as Iran’s missile program and its behavior in the region.
As for North Korea, the nuclear talks between it and the United States have stalled since the working-level talks the two countries held in Sweden last October, as the two countries’ views remain vastly different on how to reconcile steps with nuclear disarmament in exchange for relief from sanctions.
It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. presidential elections are scheduled to take place in early November.
