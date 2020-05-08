BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump has denied reports he was behind the recent naval incursion by a mercenary group that resulted in two ex-U.S. soldiers being arrested by the Venezuelan authorities.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday morning, Trump said he had nothing to with the coup attempt, pointing out that he wouldn’t make it a secret.

“We have nothing to do with it. If I wanted to go into Venezuela, I wouldn’t make a secret about it,” Trump said.

“I’d go in, I’d go in and they would do nothing about it, they would roll over,” he said, adding, “I wouldn’t send a small little group — it would be called an army.”

Trump called the mercenaries a “rogue group” that was made up of a lot of Venezuelans and people from other countries.

“I don’t know too much about it. This was a rogue group that went in there, a lot of Venezuelans, I think people from other countries also,” Trump said.

“I saw their pictures on a beach. It wasn’t led by General George Washington, obviously, this was not a good attack. I think they were caught before they ever hit land but I know nothing about it, I say that the government has nothing to do with it at all,” he added.

