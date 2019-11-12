The United States has its “eyes” on acting leader of Daesh (ISIS)* following the reported demise of al-Baghdadi and his “number one replacement” Daesh spokesman Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir last month, President Donald Trump has announced.
“We also got [Baghdadi’s] second, they’ve just taken a man, he got it too,” Trump said Tuesday after a speech before the Economic Club of New York. “And guess what? We have our eye on his third. His third has got problems because we know where he is too. So, we have to keep it that way, otherwise we’re going to continue to have problems,” the president noted, without elaborating.
Earlier, at a Veterans’ Day address in New York City on Monday, Trump said that the US had “our eyes” on the next Daesh leader.
“Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead, his second in charge is dead, we have our eyes on number three,” Trump said. “His reign of terror is over, and we have our enemies running very, very scared. Those who threaten our people don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military,” he added.
In his Tuesday address, Trump reiterated that he would like to bring US forces hope from Syria after “decimating” Daesh, adding “we’ve kept the oil.”
According to the president, he expected “offshoots” of the terrorist group to “start building up again” now that Daesh has lost its former territories. “It would be nice if other countries could handle it but maybe they won’t.”
Source: Sputnik
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.