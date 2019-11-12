The United States has its “eyes” on acting leader of Daesh (ISIS)* following the reported demise of al-Baghdadi and his “number one replacement” Daesh spokesman Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir last month, President Donald Trump has announced.

“We also got [Baghdadi’s] second, they’ve just taken a man, he got it too,” Trump said Tuesday after a speech before the Economic Club of New York. “And guess what? We have our eye on his third. His third has got problems because we know where he is too. So, we have to keep it that way, otherwise we’re going to continue to have problems,” the president noted, without elaborating.

Earlier, at a Veterans’ Day address in New York City on Monday, Trump said that the US had “our eyes” on the next Daesh leader.

“Thanks to American warriors, al-Baghdadi is dead, his second in charge is dead, we have our eyes on number three,” Trump said. “His reign of terror is over, and we have our enemies running very, very scared. Those who threaten our people don’t stand a chance against the righteous might of the American military,” he added.

In his Tuesday address, Trump reiterated that he would like to bring US forces hope from Syria after “decimating” Daesh, adding “we’ve kept the oil.”

According to the president, he expected “offshoots” of the terrorist group to “start building up again” now that Daesh has lost its former territories. “It would be nice if other countries could handle it but maybe they won’t.”

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements