US President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad would do a great job protecting Syrian Kurds from Turkey after most of US troops were withdrawn.

“After defeating 100% of the ISIS* Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land … I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!” he tweeted.

Trump added he would rather focus on protecting the southern US frontier from undocumented migrants.

Following a wave of criticism of the US decision to withdraw from northern Syria ahead of the Turkish military operation, abandoning the Kurds to fight Turkey on their own, President Trump said that Washington would respond to Ankara’s offensive with other measures, including economic sanctions.

As Turkey pressed on with the offensive, Kurdish forces declared that they reached a deal with Assad who agreed to send his troops north to stop the Turkish incursion.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Russia’s Hmeymim Airbase in Syria strikes over 100 terrorist drones over past two years

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Wow! That must have gone down well with the MIC and their backers in the USA.
Reading this article makes complete sense even though the US pull out was sudden. Now if President Trump would order both the coalition airforce to stop bombing the SAA on the move and to instruct US troops in Kobani to let the SAA in and do their job of protecting Syria and the Kurds from the Turks and their jihadis.

Vote Up13Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-15 11:09
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Por fin Trump se da cuenta que Erdogan (Hremandad Musulmana) es patrocinador de ISIS a diferencia de Putín sigue dejándose manipular por el gobierno Turco.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-15 23:02