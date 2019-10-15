US President Donald Trump said Monday he hoped that Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad would do a great job protecting Syrian Kurds from Turkey after most of US troops were withdrawn.

“After defeating 100% of the ISIS* Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land … I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!” he tweeted.

Trump added he would rather focus on protecting the southern US frontier from undocumented migrants.

Following a wave of criticism of the US decision to withdraw from northern Syria ahead of the Turkish military operation, abandoning the Kurds to fight Turkey on their own, President Trump said that Washington would respond to Ankara’s offensive with other measures, including economic sanctions.

As Turkey pressed on with the offensive, Kurdish forces declared that they reached a deal with Assad who agreed to send his troops north to stop the Turkish incursion.

Source: Sputnik

