BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the Department of Defense announced this evening.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the statement said.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds FOrce were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more. He had orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq and over the last several months – including the attack on December 27th – culminating in the death and wounding of additional American and Iraqi personnel. General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” they added.

Prior to this statement, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of the American flag in response to the death of Soleimani.

The Pentagon is expected to release a statement shortly about the assassinations of Soleimani and the commander of the Kata’eb Hezbollah, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

