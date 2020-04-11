President Donald Trump has named Bush-era torture proponent and sanctions cheerleader Marshall Billingslea as his new special envoy on arms control, less than ten months ahead of the expiration of the New START treaty, the White House confirmed in a press statement on Friday.
Washington has dragged its feet on holding negotiations to extend the treaty, which will expire next February unless prolonged, with US officials suggesting that the treaty should be modified to accommodate Russia’s new hypersonic missile systems, and China’s nuclear arsenal.
Moscow and Beijing have each rejected such proposals, although Russian officials have maintained their commitment to start talks immediately and without preconditions.
Billingslea, who currently serves as assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the Treasury, is a well-known advocate of expanding US sanctions against Russia, Venezuela, Iran, North Korea, and other nations.
He has also courted controversy over his association with the Bush administration’s ‘enhanced interrogation techniques’ (i.e. torture) policies following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Trump reportedly tapped Billingslea for the arms talks envoy job in early March, after his nomination for undersecretary for civilian security democracy and human rights was stalled by lawmakers concerned over his torture record.
Source: Sputnik
