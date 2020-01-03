BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump released his first comments today about the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and several other Iranian and Iraqi officials.
In his first tweet, Trump said, “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”
Trump later followed this up by accusing Soleimani of killing and wounding thousands of Americans, along with millions of other people.
“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number….”
He would add that Iran was happy with the U.S.’ decision to assassinate Soleimani, despite the Islamic Republic’s condemnation of America’s move to kill the Quds Force leader.
“…of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!”
