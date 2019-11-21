US President Donald Trump has said that his country is ready to work with a new Lebanese government that responds to the needs of its citizens, according to a telegram to President Michel Aoun.
The Lebanese presidency said in a statement on Thursday that President Aoun “received a cable of congratulations on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of independence from his US counterpart Donald Trump.”
According to the National News Agency of Lebanon, “under the guidance of the American people share my best wishes to you on the occasion of independence”, stressing that ” the friendship between the two peoples of Lebanon and the US are a strong one.”
“The United States of America is ready to work with a new Lebanese government and respond to the needs of the Lebanese by building a stable, prosperous, independent and secure country,” he said.
