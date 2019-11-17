BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is allegedly ‘frustrated’ and ‘disappointed’ with Israeli politics, in particular, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Ynet news site reported on Sunday.

Citing senior White House officials who spoke with their Israeli counterparts on condition of anonymity, Ynet reported that the frustration and disappointment is a result of the ongoing political crisis that has prevented the U.S. from unveiling the last part of Trump’s “deal of the century.”

“Americans are discouraged and frustrated by Israeli politics and the current political crisis, which has prevented the White House from unveiling the political part of the deal of the century,” the White House sources told Ynet.

Despite speaking highly of one another in the past, Ynet says Trump is “very disappointed” with Netanyhau and has spoken about him in a negative manner.

“Trump has decided to distance himself from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his failure to secure a clear victory in the April 9 elections and form a government, despite the assistance Israel’s leader received from the president,” Ynet said, with their source stating, “The president doesn’t like losers.”

During the April 9 vote, Trump expressed his support for Netanyahu and his political party during the elections.

However, during the September 17 vote, it appears Trump had changed his tune for the long-time Israeli premier.

