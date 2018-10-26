BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – US President Donald Trump announced a new raft of sanctions against Lebanese political party and militant group Hezbollah on Thursday.

“Just a few moments ago I signed legislation imposing even more hard-hitting sanctions on Hezbollah to further starve them of them of their funds,” Trump said at an event marking the 35th anniversary of the Beirut barracks bombing.

The legislation, known as the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act, will impose tighter financial and economic sanctions on the group.

The President also used the speech to attack Iran, saying “Iran was instrumental in founding” the group and remained “its main patron today”.

Video credit: Ruptly

