BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – US President Donald Trump announced a new raft of sanctions against Lebanese political party and militant group Hezbollah on Thursday.

“Just a few moments ago I signed legislation imposing even more hard-hitting sanctions on Hezbollah to further starve them of them of their funds,” Trump said at an event marking the 35th anniversary of the Beirut barracks bombing.

The legislation, known as the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act, will impose tighter financial and economic sanctions on the group.

The President also used the speech to attack Iran, saying “Iran was instrumental in founding” the group and remained “its main patron today”.

 

Video credit: Ruptly

rabbi drewzif
The chumps had his orders from his masters in Tel Aviv because they are worried that Hezbollah will hand the IDF another good hiding like they did in 2006. The illegal Rothschild imperial terrorist outpost is the one that should be sanctioned for war crimes and theft, but this is an Orwellian world we live in so it a'int gonna happen.

est338lapua
Sacntions enactedby Jarold "Joo" Kushner signed by trumptard. Anyhow the US will be remembered as the only collapsing state collapsing empire that kept waving meaningless sanctions on behalf of a small ghetto state while catapulted into the sewers of history.

