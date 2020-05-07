BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:40 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump decided Thursday to extend unilateral economic sanctions on Syria for another year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement published today on the electronic database in the US Federal Register, they announced that President Donald Trump will extend the sanctions against Syria for another year.
The statement indicated that these sanctions are among the various restrictions imposed by Washington against Damascus.
This blockade includes a ban on the financial assets of some people and legal entities subject to U.S. jurisdiction, and a ban on the export of certain categories of goods and services to Syria.
Approximately ten countries, including Russia, China, Iran and Syria, have sent an official message to the High Commissioner for Human Rights calling for immediate action to lift the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on the countries.
The message of the group of countries affected by unilateral sanctions, especially those imposed by the United States, came because of the impact of these serious sanctions on hundreds of millions of people in these countries.
The letter, signed by Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Zimbabwe, Cambodia and Nicaragua, indicated that these sanctions are a tool in the arsenal of U.S. foreign policy in a flagrant violation of not only international law and the Charter of the United Nations, but also at the expense of basic human rights.
