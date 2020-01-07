BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a State Department briefing on Tuesday that American President Donald Trump had the “entirely legal, appropriate basis” to assassinate the leader of the Quds Force Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Pompeo said that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, along with playing a role in the destruction of Lebanon and Iraq.

The U.S. Secretary of State continued to justify the assassination of Soleimani by claiming he was behind the death of a U.S. contractor at the K-1 Base in the Kirkuk Governorate of Iraq.

Pompeo has often criticized Iran and its leadership, accusing them of committing crimes in the Middle East. He has called on the Iranian people to remove the Iranian government, especially during the protests in October and November.

Video credit: Ruptly

Advertisements