BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the power to respond to an attack by factions involved in yesterday’s rocket fire on the Taji Base that resulted in the death of three people.

Reuters quoted U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper as saying on Thursday that President Donald Trump had given the Defense Department the authority to respond to an attack by factions on Wednesday that killed two Americans and and one British soldier.

“I spoke to the president. He gave me the authority to do what we should do in line with his instructions,” Esper told reporters at the Pentagon.

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced last night the killing of three members of the U.S.-led Coalition.

Following the attack, reports surfaced that the U.S. carried out retaliatory attacks against Hashd Al-Sha’abi along the Syrian border.

The U.S. denied launching airstrikes inside of Syria.

