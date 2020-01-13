US President Donald Trump approved the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani seven months ago, NBC News reported on Monday, citing five current and former senior administration officials.
The president first issued the directive to kill Soleimani in June, after Iran shot down a US drone, the report said.
The order authorised the assassination in response to any Iranian attacks resulted in the death of American citizens, the report said, adding that Trump’s directive came with the condition that he would have the final authority to sign off on the operation.
Trump gave his final approval for the assassination after the storming of the embassy in Baghdad on 31 December, according to the report.
The reported timing of the presidential order appears to undermine Trump’s assertion that he authorised the assassination after learning that Soleimani was planning “imminent” attacks on US embassies in the Middle East.
The United States killed Soleimani and Iraqi PMU Abu Mahdi Muhandis in an operation on 3 January near the Baghdad International airport.
Just a week before the assassination, the United States blamed the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia for an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk that killed a US contractor on 27 December. The US retaliated by striking Kataib Hezbollah’s forces in Iraq and Syria, killing about two dozen of its fighters.
That retaliatory operation, in turn, triggered protests at the US Embassy in Baghdad on 31 December during which demonstrators stormed the facility and set fire to its outer perimeter. The United States then blamed Soleimani for orchestrating the protests at the embassy.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.