El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo que estaría “bien” con él si Siria recibiera ayuda de Rusia en el enfrentamiento de Damasco con Turquía, y parecía distanciarse aún más de los aliados kurdos sirios de Estados Unidos, diciendo que “no son ángeles”.
En declaraciones a los periodistas en la Casa Blanca el miércoles, Trump dijo que preferiría castigar a Ankara con sanciones que luchar en la región.
“Si Siria quiere luchar para recuperar sus tierras, eso depende de ellos y Turquía”, dijo. “Hay mucha arena con la que pueden jugar”.
Trump señaló que Estados Unidos sigue preparado para ayudar a negociar la situación en Siria. Según el presidente, los kurdos de Siria “están muy bien protegidos. Por cierto, no son ángeles”, dijo.
Trump también confirmó que las tropas estadounidenses en el norte de Siria estaban “en gran parte” fuera del área donde las fuerzas turcas y los combatientes kurdos estaban en combate.
Trump firmó el lunes una orden ejecutiva de sanciones de luz verde contra funcionarios y entidades turcas por la operación de Turquía en el norte de Siria. Más temprano el miércoles, la presidenta del Comité Republicano de la Cámara de Representantes, Liz Cheney, dijo que los legisladores se estaban preparando para presentar un proyecto de ley con apoyo bipartidista que impondría sanciones a Turquía.
