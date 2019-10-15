El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo el lunes que esperaba que el presidente sirio Bashar Al-Assad hiciera un gran trabajo protegiendo a los kurdos sirios de Turquía después de que la mayoría de las tropas estadounidenses fueran retiradas.
“Después de derrotar al 100% del Califato de ISIS *, saqué a nuestras tropas de Siria en gran medida. Deje que Siria y Assad protejan a los kurdos y luchen contra Turquía por su propia tierra … ¡Espero que a todos les vaya bien, estamos a 7,000 millas de distancia!” él tuiteó.
Trump agregó que preferiría concentrarse en proteger la frontera sur de los EE. UU. De los inmigrantes indocumentados.
Tras una ola de críticas a la decisión de Estados Unidos de retirarse del norte de Siria antes de la operación militar turca, abandonando a los kurdos para luchar contra Turquía por su cuenta, el presidente Trump dijo que Washington respondería a la ofensiva de Ankara con otras medidas, incluidas sanciones económicas.
Mientras Turquía avanzaba con la ofensiva, las fuerzas kurdas declararon que llegaron a un acuerdo con Assad, quien acordó enviar sus tropas al norte para detener la incursión turca.
