BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that “the United States is seeking to stop the violence that has erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“We are watching the situation closely … We have a lot of good relations in this region. We’ll see if we can stop that,” Trump said during a White House press conference.

Earlier on Sunday, the United States called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to adhere to a ceasefire in the Karabakh region, and for the resumption of negotiations, expressing regret over the casualties after the recent clashes.

In particular, Washington urged the parties to the conflict to cooperate with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group – which also includes France and Russia – with the aim of “returning to substantive negotiations as soon as possible.”

Military clashes were renewed between the two countries early Sunday morning, with the Ministry of Defense in Azerbaijan announcing that it had launched a counter-attack along the entire line of contact in Karabakh.

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani parliament approved the imposition of martial law in a number of regions and cities, including the capital, Baku, amid the armed escalation.

While Armenia announced the general mobilization in the country for those under the age of 55 to confront the escalation in the Karabakh region.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said that 16 soldiers were killed and more than 100 others were injured in a preliminary report

The Armenian Ministry of Defense also announced that there were material and human losses among the Azerbaijani forces, including 11 armored vehicles, two helicopters and three drones.