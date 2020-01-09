BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – US President Donald Trump said that “a lot of lives were saved” by killing Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, when speaking alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Trump claimed that Soleimani was “a terrorist” whose “past was horrible.” He argued that Soleimani was “travelling with the head of Hezbollah,” adding that “he wasn’t even supposed to be outside of his own country.”

“He was a monster. And he is no longer a monster; he is dead. And that’s a good thing for a lot of countries. And he was planning a very big attack and a very bad attack for us,” said Trump.

Commenting on reports of Washington’s possible withdrawal of troops from Iraq, Trump said that “it’s the worst thing that can happen to Iraq,” because he said that “would mean that Iran would have a much bigger foothold.”

Trump also noted that the US would want to pull out from Iraq “at some point”; however noting, that “this isn’t the right point.”

Soleimani and deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport last week, triggering an escalation of tensions in the region.

 

Source: Ruptly

