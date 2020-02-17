BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop supporting the Syrian military in Idlib.

In a statement after President Trump’s talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan, the White House said: “President Trump expressed his concern over the increase in violence in Syria’s Idlib, and thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe there.”

The statement added: “President Trump expressed the desire of the United States to end Russia’s support for the Syrian forces and the political settlement of the Syrian conflict.”

The Turkish presidency said in a statement yesterday evening that President Erdogan discussed in a telephone conversation with his counterpart Trump the developments of the situation in Syria and Libya.

The Syrian army began a military operation against armed groups in the northern part of the country in the last months of last year.

Since then, the Syrian Army has managed to capture several important areas, including the cities of Saraqib and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Yankee go home! And take Erdogan with you, he's just an opportunist waiting for the chance to scavenge whatever he can when no one is looking and it's not for Turkey, it's for the Erdogan family.

Vote Up17Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-17 17:31
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Chauhan Chauhan
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Trump the biggest hypocrite and liar togheter with Netanyahoo and Erdogon and Al Saud

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-17 18:42
michael Houston
Guest
michael Houston
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

if ever there were any confusion about zionist trump……i think that confusion is past….he supports the headchoppers…..he supports the zionists….therefore he is one of them….a terrorist……

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-17 18:10
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

El terrorista Erdogan ahora pide ayuda a su amo al orate Trump, Erdogan quiere volver a lamer los pies de Trump…

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-17 18:03