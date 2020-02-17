BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to stop supporting the Syrian military in Idlib.
In a statement after President Trump’s talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan, the White House said: “President Trump expressed his concern over the increase in violence in Syria’s Idlib, and thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe there.”
The statement added: “President Trump expressed the desire of the United States to end Russia’s support for the Syrian forces and the political settlement of the Syrian conflict.”
The Turkish presidency said in a statement yesterday evening that President Erdogan discussed in a telephone conversation with his counterpart Trump the developments of the situation in Syria and Libya.
The Syrian army began a military operation against armed groups in the northern part of the country in the last months of last year.
Since then, the Syrian Army has managed to capture several important areas, including the cities of Saraqib and Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
