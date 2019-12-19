On Wednesday evening, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. A removal of office will be considered by the Senate, where the Republican Party has the majority of seats.

US President Donald Trump, reacting to the historic outcome of the House of Representative impeachment vote, while speaking at a campaign rally in Michigan, said that “every single Republican voted for us”.

“So we had 198, 229, 198. We didn’t lose one Republican vote”. “The Republican party has never been so affronted but they have never been so united as they are right now”, Trump said.

He also noted that three Democrats voted to not impeach.

“The Democrats always stick together. Think of it: 3 Democrats went over to our side. That’s unheard of”, he suggested.

Trump characterized the impeachment process as “political suicide”.

“This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat Party”, Trump said at his Wednesday campaign.

Shortly before the US president commented on the outcomes of the impeachment vote in front of his supporters, the White House said in a statement the Trump believes that the Senate will not impeach him and will “restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings”.

“The President is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings. He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated. President Trump will continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people, as he has since the day he took office,” the statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Trump. Members of the Democratic Party – which has the majority of seats in the lower section of the government – supported the impeachment late Wednesday, while Republicans opposed the initiative.

Impeachment Vote

On Wednesday evening, the House voted 230 to 197 on charges of abuse of power and 229 to 198 on charges of obstruction of Congress, making Donald Trump the third US president in history to be impeached.

Trump has repeatedly complained that the impeachment inquiry is a sham and represents the continuation of a political witch hunt by Democrats in an attempt to negate the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

The Republican-controlled Senate is reportedly expected to start a formal impeachment trial to decide whether to remove Trump from office in the coming weeks.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistle-blower complaint alleged that Trump in a 25 July phone call pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky to probe former Vice President Joe Biden – his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign – including his son, Hunter, for corruption.

Source: Sputnik

