BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Fox News to discuss several topics, including Syria and the recent assassination of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

In regards to Syria, the U.S. Commander-in-Chief bragged about leaving U.S. troops inside the country to take the oil, despite objections from the Syrian government.

“And then they say ‘he left troops in Syria’, you know what I did? I left troops to take the oil. I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They’re protecting the oil. I took over the oil,” Trump boasted before being interrupted by the Fox News interviewer (video below).

